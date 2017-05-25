Class Notes

Rotary Recognizes Two Students

Laguna Rotary Club recognizes two Laguna Beach High School scholar athletes.

Four-year varsity basketball player Nicole Davidson received three Orange Coast all-league awards as well as most valuable player award. She also played varsity tennis for two years.

Nicole intends to attend Cal State Poly at San Luis Obispo and study agricultural business.

Grant Potratz has excelled in baseball and basketball and enjoys economics and government classes. He is an avid fisherman who plans to attend San Diego State University and major in business.

Guide to Special Needs-Focused Summer Activities

More than 100 local programs, events and activities suitable for children with special needs are identified in a summer recreation guide developed by Regional Center of Orange County.

The resource center guide features information about beach wheelchairs, discounts, free passes and more.

To receive a free copy, contact Regional Center at 714- 558-5400.

LCAD Receives Top Ranking

Laguna College of Art and Design received a ranking of the second best value art school by PayScale’s 2017 College ROI Report, which is designed for students and parents to identify art schools and colleges that provide the highest return on investment, a statement said.

The list included 30 U.S. colleges of art and design.

Art Classes Offered at CSUF

Cal State Fullerton will offer two summer art camps from July 10-21 and July 24-Aug. 4, Monday- Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A two-week camp costs $500 and extended day care is available.

A new class, Robocircuitz providing a hands on introduction to coding, robotics and circuits will also be offered July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to noon for students 7-10 years of age. Students will learn engineering basics and develop their skills in problem solving, collaboration and communication. Fees are $375.

CSUF also offers math classes and writing workshops to prepare students in grades 2-12 for the upcoming school year.

For more info, contact Brandy Schaal at [email protected] or 657-278-7269