Laguna Arts Commission Sets Goals for ‘17

Two-thirds of the city’s public art collection will undergo refurbishing over the next four years under a master plan adopted by the Arts Commission this past Monday, Jan. 9.

The city hired Long Beach-based Smith Art Conservation LLC, which specializes in artwork restoration and maintenance, to refurbish about 10 pieces per year.

Pat Kollenda, Suzi Chauvel, Suzanne Mellor and Michael Ervin voted unanimously to review the works on a yearly basis rather than drafting a plan for the entire collection to be evaluated all at once. Three members were absent.

The plan differs from how the city maintains its permanent collection of paintings, where a consultant evaluates the inventory and makes recommendations every five years.

The commission also reviewed goals for the year, which were to be presented to the City Council during a special Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting. They include hiring a part-time arts program coordinator, simplifying permitting and conducting feasibility studies on artist live work and production spaces.

Also under consideration is an update of an arts and economic impact report and more arts marketing workshops.

The combined meeting will also include discussion of a cultural arts center or expanding existing facilities. The combined group will also assess costs of operating the Festival of Arts.

Also under discussion is management of the city’s semi-permanent art, such as banners and palettes. City Arts Manager Sian Poeschl reminded commissioners that many palettes are in bad enough shape for the public works department to refuse to hang them.

Also approved a $25,000 budget for a new bench commission at the Mountain Street beach access and established a poet laureate program.

Goals include revision of guidelines for artists applying to create public works of art for the city. Those include that artists have a Laguna Beach business license and carry liability insurance of $1 million.