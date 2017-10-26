Cove Gallery Bustles with Year End Activity

In addition to the featured artists in November and December Cove Gallery, now at 1550 S. Coast Hwy., has partnered with Laguna Beach High School to launch a new young artist program which kicks off at Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Also greeting guests at next month’s Art Walk will be featured artist of the month, the painter known as Lawson who calls each of his works, “one of a kind” with no “recognizable style.”

The young artists Zander Raymond and Sophia Diaz Anderson, both students in Advanced Placement Studio Art 2D Design and Drawing at LBHS have been chosen to show their work at the gallery and learn about how a gallery works from top to bottom.

“We’re very excited to work with Cove Gallery to give our emerging young artists first-hand experience of gallery life, and great exposure of their work,” said LBHS art teacher Bridget Beaudry-Porter.

Zander is an interdisciplinary visual artist who starts each piece with a sketchbook brainstorm. “I often photograph shapes that I see in public that are made effortlessly by plants, trash, and architecture. These serve as my inspiration for abstract works,” said the artist.

Sophia’s works often depict expressive portraits incorporating modern social themes and challenges that her generation faces. She primarily works in watercolors, pen and ink, acrylic and sculpture.

The gallery will also host their annual, holiday show offering original small and affordable art by the Cove Gallery artists, from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Complimentary wine and hors d’ oeuvres will be served.

December’s featured artist is a 39 year- veteran of Art-A-Fair who works in watercolors and oil. Lorraine E’Drie’s work been exhibited in the National Arts Club in New York, The National Watercolor Society, The Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach, The Bernardo Museum, and the Columbia Maritime Museum in Oregon. Meet her at a reception from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.