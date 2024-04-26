Laguna Board of REALTORS clean up Main Beach for Earth Day

On Monday, April 22, REALTORS and Affiliated Business Partners gathered on a cool, misty, foggy morning to participate in a beach cleanup, which offered a unique opportunity to connect with their communities and make a tangible difference in the environment. Armed with trash bags, gloves, and a shared sense of purpose, volunteer members pitched in for the community where they live and work.

The impact of REALTORS involvement in beach cleanup extends far beyond the shores. Real estate professionals demonstrate their commitment to sustainable practices, protecting private property rights and community well-being by actively participating in environmental conservation efforts. Their actions not only beautify coastal areas, but also inspire others to help protect and preserve the coastal environment honoring Earth Day and giving back to the community they love.