Creativity Earns Unexpected Rewards

Ann Schott, of Laguna Presbyterian Preschool, was honored as the outstanding teacher by the Orange County Association for the Education of Young Children on Friday, June 9.

Schott, a 20-year teacher at the preschool, has taught children as young as 3 and up to pre-kindergarten students preparing to move on to elementary school. This year, she took over the school’s developmental kindergarten program, for the school’s oldest children, and made it an experiential learning adventure. Her classroom is a feast for all the senses.

Director Anne Herzog said, “Ann is creative, engaged, and committed to providing the highest quality experience for her students. It is a blessing to have her on staff.”