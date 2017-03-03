Quantcast
Customers and Donors Invest in Their Own Community

Mary Johnson benefited from League charity as a girl.

Mary Johnston shops frequently at the Laguna Beach Assistance League Thrift Shop at 526 Glenneyre St.

Recently, she declined to accept sale pricing on the Christmas decorations she was buying. “I don’t begrudge paying full price, ever, because the Assistance League has been so very good to me in the past. You see, they provided dental work for me when I was a kid; that was about 80 years ago. I’m 88 now!”

Store receipts support a special program for delayed development infants and their families, high school graduating seniors, Collaborative Courts candidates, Camp Pendleton military families and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic.

Donations are welcome Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“There are always so many unusual things and treasures, I enjoy coming here often. This shop is wonderful and the volunteers who staff the thrift shop are exceptional,” Johnston concluded.

