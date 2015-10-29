Even Without a Crown, She Radiates Happiness
Posted On 29 Oct 2015
Moorea Howson, also known as “Moe,” who was escorted by her father Robert to the Laguna Beach High School homecoming halftime show last Friday, Oct. 24, was crowned homecoming queen.
Moorea, who suffers from Williams syndrome, has been an honorary member of the cheer squad for the water polo team since her freshmen year and is known as a social butterfly on campus.
Williams syndrome is a genetic condition characterized by medical problems, including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays and learning disabilities.
“I think I was chosen because everyone knows me and because everyone always sees me happy,” she said. “I never let anything bring me down. When challenges occur in my life, I always know what to do.”
Laguna Beach? Beautiful. Our LBHS Homecoming Queen? Even more beautiful!
