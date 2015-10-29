Quantcast
Even Without a Crown, She Radiates Happiness

Queen Moe Howson escorted by homecoming king Penn Nielsen.

Moorea Howson, also known as “Moe,” who was escorted by her father Robert to the Laguna Beach High School homecoming halftime show last Friday, Oct. 24, was crowned homecoming queen.

Moorea, who suffers from Williams syndrome, has been an honorary member of the cheer squad for the water polo team since her freshmen year and is known as a social butterfly on campus.

Williams syndrome is a genetic condition characterized by medical problems, including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays and learning disabilities.

“I think I was chosen because everyone knows me and because everyone always sees me happy,” she said. “I never let anything bring me down. When challenges occur in my life, I always know what to do.”

Here, seniors, and all other classes, perform in a halftime skit, a homecoming game tradition.

  1. Lorna Cohen October 29, 2015 at 5:01 pm

    Laguna Beach? Beautiful. Our LBHS Homecoming Queen? Even more beautiful!

