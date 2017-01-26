Exhibit Revisits Summer Abroad Program

The public is welcome to meet the 25 student artists whose work is exhibited in “A Sojourn in France,” at a reception during the Laguna Beach First Thursdays Artwalk from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2.

The exhibition runs through Feb. 19 in the Laguna College of Art & Design Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave., open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The works will allow viewers to experience the highlights of LCAD’s two-week trip where students visited museums, churches, and historical sites in seven cities, including Paris, accompanied by professors Betty Shelton and William Havlicek.

Exhibit Breaks Ground in Redefining the Urban Experience

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents works by John “Crash” Matos on canvas for the Thursday, Feb. 2, Art Walk, following the inaugural showing at the gallery’s New York location.

In “Breaking Ground II: Redefining the Urban Experience,” each piece represents a different action sequence in various iterations relating to scale. Matos is helping redefine street art.

A reception for the artist takes place from 6-8 p.m. at JoAnne Artman Gallery, 326 N. Coast Highway.

Signature Shows New Cubism Work

French-Canadian painter Joëlle Blouin, named one of the top artists to watch by Art Business News, plans to present “Diver-City,” a new show featuring her “urban cubism” paintings at The Signature Gallery, 220 Forest Ave.

The show opens during Art Walk on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6-9 p.m. RSVP to 949-376-4244 or email [email protected]

City Hall Doubles as a Student Art Venue

Drawing and painting students in Laguna College of Art and Design’s masters program will be exhibiting work at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave, Jan. 23 to March 10.

“Taking Measure” features 20 original drawings and paintings. The exhibition is free and open to the public during normal City Hall hours.

Cove Gallery Features Portrait Artist

Julia Hayashi, Cove Gallery’s artist of the month of February, will show her commissioned watercolor portraits.

Meet her at the February Art Walk reception, 6 – 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Cove Gallery, 1492 South Coast Highway.

View Sea Lions While Making Art

Family-friendly workshops presented by LOCA Arts Education at Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach take place on select Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. through May.

Attendees will enjoy a viewing of live sea lions and learn about the rescue, rehabilitation, and release efforts of the Center. Following that, a LOCA instructor will guide everyone an art class.

Participants in the Feb. 11 class with Allison Keefe at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road will create a print from a drawing.

Cost is $20 for adults, and $15 for those 6 and up with a paid adult. Advance registration is required, visit the calendar at LOCAarts.org or call (949) 363-4700 or click