Festival of Arts Completes its Renovation

The Festival of Arts marks its 85th year in a newly renovated facility and officials cut the ribbon in time for the Festival’s art exhibit opening on Monday, July 3.

Built in 1964, the exhibit space, art center and concert stage area has undergone a major transformation. “We thought it was very important to position the Festival for another 85 years,” said Festival of Arts board president Fred Sattler.

The $10.5 million renovation had to be wrapped up with only nine months from demolition to completion.

Scott Moore, a 37-year exhibiting artist and board member, said, “for the 140 artists, we get to showcase our work in a space unlike any other that I’ve seen. I am sure that those who visit this summer will recognize how unique this venue is.”