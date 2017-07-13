Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Festival of Arts Completes its Renovation

Posted On 13 Jul 2017
By :
Comment: 0

An aerial view of the architect’s rendering of the Festival of Arts’ grounds.

An aerial view of the architect’s rendering of the Festival of Arts’ grounds.

The Festival of Arts marks its 85th year in a newly renovated facility and officials cut the ribbon in time for the Festival’s art exhibit opening on Monday, July 3.

Built in 1964, the exhibit space, art center and concert stage area has undergone a major transformation. “We thought it was very important to position the Festival for another 85 years,” said Festival of Arts board president Fred Sattler.

The $10.5 million renovation had to be wrapped up with only nine months from demolition to completion.

Scott Moore, a 37-year exhibiting artist and board member, said, “for the 140 artists, we get to showcase our work in a space unlike any other that I’ve seen. I am sure that those who visit this summer will recognize how unique this venue is.”

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.