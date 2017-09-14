Food Pantry Fundraiser Focuses on Dining
Laguna Food Pantry volunteers Sharon and Roger McErlane will open their home to kick off a new series of dining events to benefit the food bank.
The first Come to the Table will be on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 3-6 p.m. “We’re gathering around our table so that all families in south Orange County are able to put food on their tables,” McErlane said in a statement
Guitarist and local wealth adviser Nicholas Yrizarry will perform acoustic flamenco music as paella, tapas, and sangria are served in the McErlanes’ garden. Tickets are $95 each; reservations are required. To purchase tickets visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org or call 949-497-7121.
La Playa Center Starts Fall Session
The free English-as-a second language (ESL) school La Playa Center begins its 22nd year Monday, Sept. 18, in the canyon branch of the Boys and Girls Club.
Classes are offered Monday through Thursday, 9:30 to 11 a.m., and free child care starts at 8:30 a.m. is provided for parents attending La Playa classes.
Three levels of ESL instruction are offered, and textbooks and workbooks are provided.
La Playa Center also presents workshops on nutrition, childcare, and child development. Enrollment is open year round.
For information call: 949 415-8695 or email [email protected].
Picking Up to Tools to Bridge Differences
Gain techniques and tools to build bridges in the community at Overcoming Prejudice and Oppression, a workshop facilitated by Leticia Romo, assistant director of student engagement at Chapman University.
The free event takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St, and is sponsored by Baha’is of Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach Interfaith Council.
RSVP to [email protected].
Come Sign Up to Sing
The Laguna Tunes Community chorus will have its first rehearsal at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, in the Thurston Middle School drama room.
Health and Parent Services Offered by Laguna Presbyterian
Mission Hospital dermatologists will offer a free cancer screening from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. Register at 877 459-3627.
Free flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 8 at the church.
And Mothers of Preschoolers begins its weekly guest speakers series Thursday, Sept. 21. Pre-registration is required at [email protected]
Beach Stair Replacements Begin
Construction was to begin Monday, Sept. 11, on the revamping of the beach access stairs at Agate and Thalia Streets, says a statement from the city manager.
Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and construction is expected to be completed in April. Both access points will remain closed while work is underway.
Give Back to our Beaches and Ocean
Join Coastal Clean up Day at Aliso Beach Park Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet on the south end of the parking lot.
The Eco-Warrior Foundation crew will hand out waivers, bags, gloves, and serve Chronic Tacos to volunteers.
Neighbors Picnic at Alta Laguna Park
All are invited to join the Top of the World Neighborhood Association annual neighborhood picnic Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Alta Laguna Park, 3-5 p.m.
You need not be a member to participate. Neighbors will contribute towards a potluck dinner.
Photo: Carolyn Wood and Marko Mani at a previous TOWNA picnic.
City Continues Effort to Update Downtown Plan
Land use policies on re-use and intensification within the city’s Downtown Specific Plan are up for discussion with the Planning Commission Wednesday, Sept. 20, during its 6 p.m. meeting in the Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave.
The presentation will focus on consultant MIG’s recommended draft amendments. The proposals are available online at the city’s website. Comments may be sent to planner Wendy Jung at [email protected].
Workshop Offers Insights to Prospective Merchants
Prospective business owners are invited to bring their questions Thursday, Sept. 21, to the 6:30 p.m. Open for Business workshop, which provides information about opening shop in Laguna Beach.
Planning Commissioners Anne Johnson and Roger McErlane, representatives from the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, and city planner Anthony Viera will be on hand to take questions at the Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St.
More info: contact Viera at 949 497-0398.
Crystal Cove Soiree Nears
The 15th annual Crystal Cove Conservancy soiree is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.
The event serves as a capstone to a milestone, approval of Coastal Commission permits to restore the final 17 historic cottages at the north end of the beach, says Alix Hobbs, the conservancy’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement.
Guests can expect an al fresco cocktail reception, live and silent auctions, dinner and entertainment.
Soiree tickets are $400. Proceeds benefit environmental science and marine biology educational programs. Info: 949 376-6200 x204.