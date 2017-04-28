Former Student Praises Utt’s Even-Handed Lessons

Editor:

I’m writing in response to Jennifer Welsh-Zeiter’s letter to the editor (“Thanks for Not Teaching”) posted April 20, 2017.

Indy guest columnist James Utt was my freshman honors world cultures teacher at El Toro High School in 1986. His was my first honors-level class and really challenging to be sure.

In the end, though, Mr. Utt’s class changed my life. He taught me how to think critically and to question status quo. How to see other points of view. I recall playing the role of Mao Tse Tung as Mr. Utt had us debate as if we were current and past world leaders.

One of the best things that came from his class was the lifelong friendships I gained with the other students because he encouraged such a conversational and collaborative environment, way beyond his time.

When I saw Mr. Utt’s column next to a photo of me reading about family diversity in the Indy last fall, I smiled. It reminded me and made me proud that Mr. Utt gave me the foundation for honoring diversity and other points of view.

From what I can recall, Mr. Utt never showed any political bias or affiliation in his classroom (“Teaching in the Time of Trump,” Letters, April 6). I would have never known his political leanings had it not been for reading his recent guest columns in the Indy.

I’m not even sure he will remember me, but I would be honored to catch up with him in person one day soon.

Chris Tebbutt, Laguna Beach