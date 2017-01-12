Getting Out

What do you get when you mix an Irish tale with 19 cats, one dog named after a pancake, and two eccentric animal lovers? Annabella Price and Mark Bramhall star in “Chapatti,” a tale about two animal lovers in Dublin, and their unexpected spark as they re-discover the importance of human companionship.

The show written by Christian O’Reilly and directed by David Ellenstein, based on the direction of Judith Ivey, opens Sunday, Jan. 15, at Laguna Playhouse. The two-week run ends Sunday, Jan. 29, 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Info: www.lagunaplayhouse.com.