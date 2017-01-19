Guest Column

Slaying Dragons

Apprehension and joy, excitement manifest.

Beach boy safari, a wave seeking quest.

Checking the lines at Malibu,

County Line and Rincon, too.

Searching, seeking, just the right one

To embrace and blend, you and your “gun.”

The heartbeat accelerates as you “dig in,”

Roll under and turn up your fin.

You stroke like hell for the one “outside,”

The beach audience waits for the ride.

It’s bigger than you thought, a little scary,

You got to go now, can’t tarry.

Is this one going to defeat

You ever even gaining your feet?

Steeper than you could know

High above the undertow.

Tops of rocks emerging below,

Everything painted in motion slow.

Is this the time you just won’t “make it?”

You promised this board you wouldn’t break it.

You’re on your feet and standing tall,

You’ve made the turn and climbed the wall.

God knows how, you’re hugging a rail

As out of the mouth of the curl you sail.

A turn into the water white

As upon the nose you light.

An exhilaration you’ve never known,

Danger’s gone, mother ocean’s home.

Somewhere deep inside you feel,

A knowingness that is concretely real.

You’ve slayed the demons here on the pond

With the help of Neptune’s magic wand.

You’ve gained a certainty, you know when

The time is right, you’ll do it again.

Local Bill Sorrells recently returned to his boyhood hometown.