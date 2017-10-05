Halloween Scares Await

Deadringers, a new Halloween escape experience designed by the creators of The Escape Bus, comes to Laguna Beach through Tuesday, Oct. 31. The game offers lighting effects, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, mechanical puzzles and magnetic compartments.

Deadringers was inspired by the centuries old practice of burying people with bells so they could ring them to alert grave keepers if they were still alive. “The goal of the 12-minute escape game is to find and ring the bell after you’ve been accidently buried alive,” game master Jonathan Katz explains in a statement. “The game is not meant to test your fear of tight spaces,” he said. There is an emergency button that can be pressed at any time to open the coffin lid.

Bookings can be made for two people at a time in 15-minute intervals and cost $15 a person. The coffins are located at 31706 S. Coast Highway. More info: visit TheEscapeBus.com/Deadringers or contact Tyler Russell at [email protected]