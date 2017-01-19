My Irish Eyes are Smiling

Editor,

The opening of Christian O’Reilly’s “Chapatti,” at our Playhouse last Sunday (Jan. 15) was such a fulfilling experience, I have to give a shout out to everyone who loves great theatre. And it is right here.

Make room in your schedule to see this poignant and heartwarming glimpse into authentic intimacy and vulnerability.

It touched me in the place that propels me to spontaneously stand the second these incredible actors finished their last lines and took their bows. Bravo!!

Susan McNeal Velasquez, Laguna Beach