Just for Laughs

Read The Personals

INVESTORS – Opportunity to make lots of money; mobile shops selling clothing, food,

household items. We will sell platters of finger tea sandwiches, mini-pumpkin pies for

singles, jeans, t-shirts, sandals – tell us what you need/invest. #ComeOnnaMyTruck

NEW FRIENDS – Moved from Canada. Looking for meaningful relationships. Male/female send photo of yourself with short bio, include age and likes –type of foods, entertainment, sports. No politics please! Single female nurse (40s) seeking friends only. #NotRached

TRAINER NEEDED – Looking for young woman to help me exercise; you should be

under 30 and able to do jumping jacks, aerobic dance, acrobatics/tumbling and also help

me run around track. Good figure & wardrobe a big plus. #EngineNeedsTuneup

ALASKA CRUISE – Must sacrifice pre-paid first-class cabin with veranda – you can step outside, relax on your deck chair and get a tan (if it’s warm enough and sunny – if it’s not, then you can’t). I won this as a charity prize — cannot use it. Must clear this with cruise line. #FloridaBeachBum

HAPPY THANKSGIVING CRAIG. I don’t know you. You don’t know me either. I doubted that you ever really existed but you made me a believer. For years I tried to sell stuff. No luck. I used you. BOOM! Your column is awesome! I sold stuff on there that I could never get rid of. #CraigRocks

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, is a resident of Laguna Woods.