‘La La Land’ Artist Performs in Wilson Tribute

The trumpeter in the “La La Land” film, Bijon Watson, joins five other artists in a tribute performance to Nancy Wilson in the Jazz Wednesdays series March 15 at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

The Laguna Beach Live! artistic director joins Jeff and John Clayton, John Beasley, Roy McCurdy and Valerie Geason for the 6 p.m. concert.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner, under a separate charge. Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Purchase tickets online at lagunabeachlive.org or at 800 595-4849. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.

Laguna Native Makes Directorial Debut

Laguna Beach High School alum Denise Di Novi will introduce “Edward Scissorhands” on Film Night at the Laguna Art Museum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

DiNovi began her career producing the cult favorite, “Heathers,” starring Winona Ryder. She then headed Tim Burton Productions and was responsible for producing several of Burton’s most successful films including “Batman Returns” and “Edward Scissorhands.”

Di Novi has now directed her first film, “Unforgettable,” starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, which will be out April 21.

Advance tickets are recommended for film night, call 949-494-8971 or visit the museum website.

Jazz Guitarist Leads Quintet at Soka

Jazz guitarist Calvin Keys will be joined by bassist Mark Williams, saxophonist Arthur Maxwell, pianist Keith Saunders and drummer Leon Joyce at the Soka Performing Arts Center in Aliso Viejo at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10.

Single tickets are $35 for adults. Purchase tickets online at PerformingArts.Soka.edu or by calling 949 480- 4278.

Local College Offers London Theater Trip

Registration is open to experience the London theatre scene through plays and musicals, backstage tours of the city’s storied playhouses, talkbacks with actors and stage managers and time to explore one of the world’s cultural hubs.

The tour — $6,000 for an observer — is July 15-29. The Collaborative Arts Development Experience is a joint program of Chapman, UC Irvine and Fullerton’s arts schools.

To learn more visit cadeoc.org.