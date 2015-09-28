Laguna Beach Architect Mark Singer Leaves Legacy

The passing of Laguna Beach architectural legend Mark Singer on Thursday, Sept. 18 brought a wave of sentiment and emotion from peers, friends and those he impacted through his contemporary, yet timeless home designs.

“Mark was a great guy, who became a friend. It is so sad that he is gone, I’ll miss him I thought he was getting better,” said Jon Meeham, owner of a Singer designed abode at 31381 South Coast Highway. “Mark had a unique vision, he truly understood what I wanted for the home.”

Singer, an American Institute of Architects (A.I.A.) award winner, and the owner and founder of Mark Singer Architects, spent a career defining the residential contemporary architecture sphere. “I first met Mark 30 years ago, and saw immediately that he was a passionate, visionary man and that his work would redefine the local landscape,” said Horst Noppenberger, an architect peer of Singers. “Mark and I enjoyed a friendly competitive over the years and many illuminating conversations together. The immutable truth of his existence is present in the body of work he has left behind. He is an icon in the world of architecture and design and will be truly missed.”

Singer, age 67 left a legacy of visually stunning properties dotted across not only the Laguna Beach landscape, but Southern California as well. “He became a true icon, people purchased homes, because he designed them, that says a lot,” said Robert McGraw, a three decade peer of Singers. Designing and building homes for nearly 30 years, Singer never took a cookie-cutter approach to his designs. “Mark did such extraordinary work, he was the only person who would have been able to build on our property, because of its difficult nature.” Looking at the almost completed house now, he made it fit the property perfectly,” said Peter Schineller, another Singer homeowner at 2396 Crestview Drive in Laguna Beach.

In a 2012 piece, sister publication Laguna Beach Magazine profiled some of the area’s most notable architects, including Singer, discussing their own residences. “I wanted a timeless design that was sensitive to the natural surroundings,” said Singer. On a three-acre parcel situated close to Arch Beach Heights, Singer constructed two homes, the most recent a 4,500 square-foot build that according to the article “is typical of the architecture he is known for—a glass and stone design with almost floor-to-ceiling windows interspersed throughout the structure.”

While Singer also worked in the commercial and retail sphere, as well as on restaurant and art gallery projects, his definitive mark is in residential design. “Mark was an extremely creative architect, I am very sorry to hear this terribly sad news,” said Brion Jeannette, a highly regarded peer of Singer. “Mark not only gifted our communities with his bold and artful architecture but he influenced countless protégées who will never match his genius. His legacy of creative living art will forever be a cherished testament to our profession.”

The laudations for Singer’s work both from colleagues and grateful homeowners is a testament to his passion and vision. “We were blessed to have the opportunity to know and work with him.” We feel exceptionally fortunate, he was so talented, we felt like we were in the presence of greatness,” said Schineller.

For the many who knew him, the suddenness of Singer’s passing, a complication from a virus he acquired while traveling in Central America, was difficult to comprehend. “I knew that he was ill, but thought that he would pull through, somehow with that indefatigable spirit of his,” said Noppenberger. “He truly loved what he was doing and was deeply committed to his family.”

Echoing that sentiment, the Schinellers saw Singer just two days before his passing. “He had so much energy even then, there was a twinkle in his eye, as we discussed our new home,” said Schineller.

Rest in peace to a legend whose vision endures across the Laguna Beach landscape.