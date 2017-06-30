Laguna Fire Chief to Retire

Laguna Beach Fire Chief Jeff LaTendresse plans to retire in August and a veteran fire administrator from outside the department has been appointed as the interim chief, the city manager announced late Friday, June 30.

Kirk Summers will step into the position vacated by LaTendresse, effective Aug. 7, City Manager John Pietig said in a statement.

Summers has 37 years of experience in the fire service, including serving as an interim fire chief for the City of San Gabriel, the statement says. Summers also served as fire chief for the Chino Valley Independent Fire District and worked for 30 years with the Orange County Fire Authority.

LaTendresse, the city’s 18th fire chief, was promoted to the department’s top job in October 2012. Prior to his two decades with the city’s department, he worked for the Cathedral City and Indio fire departments and as a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force.

He did not return a message seeking comment.

As chief, LaTendresse earned $279,000 a year in pay and benefits in 2016, making him the city’s fourth highest paid person, according Transparent California, a website with public employee pay records. He commands a $12 million department with 41 employees, city budget records show. Its four stations respond to 3,800 emergencies a year, ranging from car collisions to wild land fires to falls from cliffs. The department also is responsible for fire prevention, from hiring goat herds to clear brush to reviewing construction proposals.

During his tenure, LaTendresse took part in extinguishing fires and coping with floods and landslides. He also pushed to expand paramedic services to all fire engines, recently hired a civilian fire marshal and changed the command staff to a shift schedule to better manage department resources.

Though he didn’t say so at the time, LaTendresse took a first step toward his new direction when selling a home he co-owned with his employer for 16 years. While the fire department chief is not required to live in town, their second in command, division chiefs, are expected to live close by as part of the city’s initial emergency-response plan, LaTendresse explained in an interview in 2016. He took advantage of the equity-sharing program when he was a division chief, buying a home in 2000 on Noria Street in the Arch Beach Heights area. The home sold last August for $1.6 million, according to Multiple Listing Service records.

LaTendresse’s 35-year career got its start even before he was old enough to become a volunteer as a fire explorer with the Redondo Beach Fire Department, the statement says.

“His passion for the fire service and protecting the community is exceptional,” Pietig says in his statement. “We very much appreciate the service and dedication Chief LaTendresse has provided to the community.”