Laguna Beach legends Honk took center stage at the Rivian South Coast Theater last weekend, April 26 to 28, for three sold-out performances. The iconic local band played tunes from their Five Summer Stories soundtrack while clips from the 1972 surf classic played on a big screen behind the musicians, creating a truly immersive experience for all.

Five Summer Stories producer and director Greg MacGillivray was on hand for a special Q&A after the three shows.