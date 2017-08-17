Laguna Remains Ahead of the Curve

Editor,

At the Aug. 8 City Council meeting, our mayor and city councilmembers took steps to reaffirm our city’s position as an environmental leader in Orange County, California, and globally.

At the meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to issue a resolution expressing the City of Laguna Beach’s support for and commitment to the goals of the United Nations Paris Climate Agreement and to tackling the impacts of climate change.

I want to thank Mayor Iseman and Councilmembers Whalen, Zur Schmiede, Boyd, and Dicterow for voting not only to join the 365 other city governments in the United States in signing such an agreement, and committing to finding further opportunities to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions through the ongoing implementation and update of our Climate Protection Action Plan.

I also want to thank the more than 50 residents who showed up in green to demonstrate their support and to provide very thoughtful and tangible public comment on the subject.

It was such an inspirational night and I want to just quote Councilman Boyd who captured the events so perfectly, “the thing about Laguna, if you look back, is that we have always been ahead of the curve… This isn’t where we stop now, this is where we continue to move ahead.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself and the residents of Laguna Beach look forward to working with our visionary leaders to continue to move ahead on tackling climate change and creating a more sustainable community.

Sara Lowell, Laguna Beach