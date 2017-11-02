Lana Marie  Dunn Facinelli

Lana Facinelli, a top-producing realtor, started her career in 1976 at the Laguna Hills Tarbell office and stayed loyal to Tarbell until she retired in 2011.

Lana Dunn met her husband Jerry Facinelli in Laguna Beach at the age of 13. Jerry and Lana married three years later and lived a vibrant and beautiful life together for over 50 years.

The couple had three children, 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Jovana, Tony, Liana; grandchildren Dusty, Justin, Derek, Nicholas, Kylie, Kyle, Kelsey, Conner, Kaelin, Dakota; and great grandchildren Kaylee, Liliana, and Kallan.

What many may not know about Facinelli is that she was a very talented seamstress, dancer, singer and baker. She loved to make people laugh, and on top of it, she could answer any “Jeopardy” question more promptly than even the contestants.

She was a force to be reckoned with and will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, please donate on Facinelli’s behalf to The Navy SEAL Foundation to help those who have suffered mentally and physically https://www.navysealfoundation.org/donate/

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Dana Point Yacht Club Saturday, Nov. 4, 24399 Dana Dr., Dana Point, Calif., 92629.