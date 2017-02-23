Law Proposed to Curtail Puppy Mills

Assembly member Patrick O’Donnell, a Democrat from Long Beach, introduced AB 485, which if approved will help put an end to puppy and kitten mills.

Social Compassion In Legislation, the Laguna Beach-based animal welfare advocacy organization founded by local Judie Mancuso, sponsored the bill introduced Tuesday, Feb. 14. The organization was instrumental in the City of Los Angeles enacting a similar local ordinance in 2012.

Review by both the Assembly and Senate is expected before the bill reaches the governor’s desk, said Mancuso, unsuccessful in her first bid for public office for the Laguna Beach City Council last November.

The bill promotes responsible pet purchases by prohibiting local pet stores in California from selling dogs, cats and rabbits obtained through substandard commercial breeding facilities, she said.