Learn the Benefits of Scouting
Laguna Beach Cub Scout Pack 35, for boys in kindergarten through fifth grade, invites prospective members to join their pack at an open house featuring a live magic show on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.
Cub Scout activities include team building games, sports, hands-on projects, S.T.E.M. education activities and camping adventures. The boys meet three to four times a month with a flexible schedule and are grouped by grade. All parents are actively involved as leaders or in support roles.
A Coop-to-Coop Ride to Urban Farmers
The fourth annual Laguna Beach Tour de Coop, a free self guided tour of urban homesteaders, victory gardens, chicken coops and eco-systems, takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
The tour sets out from Bluebird Park and can be taken by bike or car to local homes and features a “coop talk” at noon at a home near the park.
Chicken lovers and coop curious will learn about keeping backyard chickens and sustainable gardens.
Check the Laguna Beach Tour de Coop Facebook page for more information. This event is free.
TOW Association Meets the Mayor
Mayor Toni Iseman meets members of the Top of the World Neighborhood Association at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the home of Christopher and Dinah Brazelton, 2891 Chateau Way.
Iseman, serving her fourth time as mayor, was first elected in 1998. Her 18 consecutive years on the council is the longest in Laguna Beach’s 89-year history.
Photo: Mayor Iseman, center, flanked by TOWNA officers Piero Wemyss, left, and Gene Felder.
Boys and Girls Club Recognizes Community Partners
Boys and Girls Club President Phyllis Phillips expressed the importance of partnership and collaborations at a recent community partner breakfast where chief executive Pamela Estes and teen of the year Savanah Johnson also spoke.
Kristine Evans received the Community Partner Award for her volunteer work as a grant writer.
Give a Beat, the organization that teaches club members about the music industry, received the Program Partner Award and St. Joseph Health Mission Hospital received the Agency Partner Award. DPR Construction Inc. took home the Corporate Partner Award.
Leif Hanson and Steve Blue, sponsors of the Night at The Ranch annual fundraiser, received the Crevier Legacy Award.
Gas Tax and Property Issues on GOP Agenda
Guest speaker attorney Larry Nokes will discuss revisions to the city’s historic preservation ordinance at a 6 p.m. meeting of Laguna Beach Republicans Thursday, April 27, at Mozambique restaurant, 1740 S Coast Highway.
The social hour begins at 5 p.m.
Emil Monda, the group’s president, invites Republicans, independents and libertarians to attend the meeting, which will also include discussion of a gas tax hike and candidates for City Council.
Please RSVP to [email protected].