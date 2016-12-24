Services to Celebrate the Season

By Charlie Warner, Special to the Independent

The worship centers of Laguna Beach have scheduled a full plate of events, from taking part in the Eucharist to lighting the menorah.

Laguna Presbyterian Church will be holding services on Christmas Eve at 2, 4, 7 and a 9 p.m. candlelight mass, all held by Rev. Jerry Tankersley. On Dec. 25, services will be held at 10 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m. by Rev. Kathy Sizer. Laguna Presbyterian is located at 415 Forest. All are welcome to attend. To find out more information, visit lagunapreschurch.org.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will be hosting a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m., complete with a choir. On Christmas Day, a service will be held by Rev. Diane Bruce at 10:30 a.m. A New Year’s Day service will also be held at 10:30 a.m. St. Mary’s is located at 428 Park. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit stmaryslagunabeach.org.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be having a Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is located at 682 Park. All are welcome to attend. To find out more, visit lds.org.

The Neighborhood Congregational Church will be holding a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. The Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit ncclaguna.org.

St. Catherine of Siena will be holding masses at 4:30, 6:30 and at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The next day, mass will be held at 7:30, 9, and 11 a.m., as well as having a special Spanish mass at 1:30 p.m. St. Catherine of Siena is located at 1042 Temple Terrace. All are welcome to attend. For more, visit stcathchurch.org.

At Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, there will be two services on Christmas Eve; a service of Carols and music featuring a choir, handbells and more at 7:30 p.m., as well as a worship service with communion later at 11p.m. On Christmas day, there will be a service at 10 a.m. The United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Dr. To learn more, go to lbumc.org.

At the First Church of Christ, Scientist, there will be a service on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. The First Church of Christ, Scientist is located at 635 High Drive. Visit lagunabeachcs.com to learn more.

The Laguna Beach ISKCON Temple will be hosting a New Year’s Event on Jan. 1, starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature special guest H.H Badrinarayan Maharaj. ISKCON Laguna Beach, or the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, is located at 285 Legion. All are welcome. To learn more, visit iskcon.lagunatemple.org.

Chabad of Laguna Beach sponsors the annual surfboard menorah celebration on Main Beach Sunday, Dec. 25, at 2 p.m.. Expect an Israeli DJ, dancing, as well as a magician, crafts for the kids, face painting, dreidel cookie decorating, latkes, dreidels, and lighting of the menorah.