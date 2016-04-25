Mountain Biker Injured in Cliff Fall

By George Gore Browne, Special to the Independent

Mountain biker Chris Hukill is in critical condition after a 200-foot fall from a Laguna Beach trail Friday, April 22, which required rescuers reach him through steep terrain before he was airlifted for medical treatment, according to authorities.

After falling from the trail known as Telonics, an off-shoot from the Canyon Acres trail, Hukill became trapped in the 2800 block of Laguna Canyon Road, said police Sgt. Tim Kleiser.

Due to the severity of the incident, the Laguna Beach Fire Department requested extra assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority, Captain Larry Kurtz said.

Once fire crews located Hukill, he was treated and stabilized before being hoisted into a helicopter around 6:40 p.m. and taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, said Kurtz.

Hukill, of Laguna Hills, is currently in critical condition and undergoing back surgery, according to a Facebook post from friend, Danny Parsel.

A go-fund-me page set up by Hailley Hukill explains Hukill suffered a spinal chord injury. The page asks for donations for the therapy he will need to regain movement in his arms and legs, and to keep his business, Hukill Paint and Graphics, running.

For those who would like to help Hukill visit: https://www.gofundme.com/hukillfund.

George Gore Browne is a journalism student and Indy intern.