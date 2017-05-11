Musicians Keep the Music Playing

Musicians Matt Venuti, Pam Wicks and Doug Miller perform live Saturday, May 20, in “A Concert to Celebrate What Unites Us,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr.

The evening will include unusual instruments, special songwriting, piano, synthesizer and violin.

The latest recording by Venuti, a singer-songwriter who plays unusual instruments, was nominated by One World Music, Europe, as one of the top vocal albums of the last year. A wine reception at 6:30 p.m. precedes the 7:30 p.m. concert.

The fundraiser for the church music ministry underwrites music in the Sunday services. A suggested donation of $10 to $20 is asked.

Free parking is off Glenneyre Street. Reserve tickets at 949 494-8061.

Doheny Festival Brings the Blues

The Doheny Blues Festival returns to Dana Point Harbor on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, with headliners Joe Walsh and others, but locals can sample the wares early at a pre-festival launch party for the Doheny Blues Foundation.

Local blues artists will perform Wednesday, May 17, at Mozambique restaurant in Laguna Beach, 1740 S. Coast Highway, with proceeds benefiting the foundation.

Single day festival tickets are on sale at: www.dohenybluesfestival.com