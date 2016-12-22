New Development Director Signs On at the Playhouse

Doug Vogel has joined the Laguna Playhouse as its new director of development Executive Director Ellen Richard and Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham announced in a statement last week.

Vogel is a native of Orange County and an alumnus of the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Fullerton and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. “In these challenging times for theatre, the Director of Development is such a vital position for any institution and we are so fortunate to have Doug join the team here at the Playhouse,” Wareham said.