Optometrist Marks Its Longevity by Giving Back

To mark its 45th year in business, European Optical will donate a percentage of all September sales to the Laguna Food Pantry.

Customers and friends may drop off nonperishables in the food donation bins at the shop throughout the month. Donation forms will also be available.

“We can’t imagine a better way to celebrate European Optical’s 45th successful year in business than to give back to the community that has supported our family business for four and a half decades,” said the shop’s operator, Astrid Chitamun.

She is the daughter of Udo Stoeckmann, the optometrist who set up shop in the distinctive building at 1276 S. Coast Highway designed by the late architect Christian Abel.

Venture Down Under Sans Airfare

The American Association of University Women invite the public to join Alison King and Chris Catsimanes as they share tales of their travels to the Melanesian Islands, near Australia, from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The talk at the LCAD studio, 2222 Laguna Canyon Rd., includes details of traditional tribal practices and the social, political, and environmental issues facing the islanders.

Catsimanes described the volcano on Vanuatu. “The eruptions caused a low frequency sound wave that

literally shook my insides. I estimate it matched a speaker that has a million watts of power.” Parking is free. Refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP to Madeleine Peterson 949-376-8494.

Photo: A local organizations hosts a talk about the Melanesian Islands, near Australia, and its tradition, including Kastom dancers.

Film Looks at Bias of a Different Sort

A free screening of “Gen Silent,” by Stu Maddux, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third St.

Caregivers, allies, advocates, and healthcare professionals are encouraged to attend as a panel discussion with local advocates will follow the film that follows the stories of six lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender seniors as they age in a healthcare system that can at times be hostile.

Panelists include Sarah Kasman, executive director of Shanti OC; Peg Corley, executive director of LGBT Center OC; Larry Ricci, founder of Club Q at the Susi Q; and Kim O’Dell, a senior advisor.

Registration is required: call 800-272-3900 or email [email protected].

Examine Downtown Planning Policies

The public is invited to a discussion of alternatives to policy changes under consideration for the downtown specific plan at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Dr.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce and Village Laguna will share information about alternatives to those under evaluation by the Planning Commission, says an announcement.

Changes to Canyon Land Use to Undergo Council Hearing

The draft report of the Laguna Canyon Planning Study, reviewing zoning and development standards in Laguna Canyon, comes before the City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Consultant MIG will present the final draft report that includes suggested modifications to existing planning documents, including the Laguna Canyon Annexation Area Specific Plan, Sarah Thurston Park Specific Plan and zoning for the areas outside of the specific plans.

For more info: contact planner Wendy Jung at 949 497-0321 or [email protected].

Girls Night Out Tickets On Sale

Tickets are on sale for the ninth annual Girls Night Out, a benefit for the Boys and Girls Club, which takes place from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Ladies attending will enjoy the oceanfront home of the Wilson family, cocktails and refreshments, shopping, pampering and a swag bag full of girly goodies.

Early bird tickets of $150 can be purchased at: www.bgclagunabeach.org. An opportunity drawing ticket for diamond and gold earrings valued at $10,000 may be purchased from Michelle at [email protected] or 949-715-7584. Winner need not be present to win.

Earthquake Simulation Tests CERT Members

A refresher training exercise for Community Emergency Response Team members in Laguna Beach will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Ranch, 31106 Coast Highway, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Members of CERT teams from nearby cities will also take part in the simulated earthquake disaster. The drill also will serve as the final exam for the newest CERT students. First responders will be onsite during the exercise. Participants will practice skills in 15-person teams under the direction of incident commanders.

More info: contact Jordan Villwock at [email protected] or (949) 497-0389.