Organizer Cancels America First Rally

The organizer of the America First rally that drew 2,500 demonstrators to Laguna Beach last month has abandoned plans for another protest later this month because his family has received death threats, according to the city’s police chief.

In an interview, Police Chief Laura Farinella said a tally of costs for last month’s America First rally exceeds $40,000 for Laguna Beach alone, much of it overtime pay for the 130 sworn and civilian staff deployed by the city’s police department on Sunday, Aug. 20.

That figure falls far short of the actual public costs, which drew on resources from 17 agencies and involved nearly 300 officers to maintain the peace among opposing factions. Mutual aid agreements mean law enforcement agencies aid each other gratis when needed for emergencies.

Johnny Benitez, of Lake Forest, who organized last month’s demonstration by the anti-illegal immigration group America First, informed Laguna Beach police last week he was cancelling another rally set for Sept. 24.

Benitez, who has since taken down the American First Facebook page and disconnected his phone, told Farinella that he and his family had received death threats since last month because his efforts have become associated with white supremacists. He could not be reached for comment.

The backlash over violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Va., where white supremacists protested the removal of a Confederate monument, provided an accelerant to the America First rally and prompted a forceful presence by law enforcement and a counter “unity rally” protest the day before. Ultimately, counterdemonstrators, many of them loud and antagonizing, by far outnumbered America First supporters at Main Beach. Lines of police officers, including a dozen on horseback, physically isolated the groups one from another to suppress direct clashes. Police made four arrests, including one for a hate crime, during the nearly six-hour protest.

One of the lessons that emerged from the demonstration takes form in an urgency ordinance on the City Council agenda Tuesday, which if passed, will immediately forbid demonstrators from hoisting signs or flags on sticks. Surveillance video from last month’s demonstration revealed potential weapons among the crowd: demonstrators’ held signs with nails protruding from sticks, Farinella said. Others carried daggers, pepper spray, chains and metal pipes, the staff report says.

Assuming the ordinance is adopted, articles capable of being used as a weapon, such as sticks for flags or signs, will be banned in perpetuity from all public assemblies as a result of the law, Farinella said. “We want to eliminate that,” she said, of potential threats to participants and police.

Until such restrictions about public assemblies are formally adopted, officers could not forbid the presence of the potential weapons unless they were used, Farinella said.

She expressed surprise that Benetiz pulled the plug on a final rally. “He’s done what he can,” Farinella said, to inform supporters of the cancellation. Nevertheless, “I have to prepare regardless,” she said, though she doesn’t anticipate needing to match the resources deployed on Aug. 20.

Aside from personnel overtime costs, Farinella said indirect costs to the city for policing the demonstration included renting parking lots for incoming law enforcement agency vehicles, supplying food and water for the supplemental officers and lining the beach front with traffic barriers.

Even so, Farinella said the cost isn’t enough to outstrip the department’s budget, which builds in a reservoir of overtime pay for other extraordinary events, including July 4, Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays and storm events.

While police consciously try to avoid disrupting the town and its day-trippers with law enforcement activity, Farinella thinks in hindsight she might have closed the Main Beach volleyball courts, blocked the boardwalk and cleared the beach.