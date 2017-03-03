Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Personnel File

Posted On 03 Mar 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Alum Sets the Vibe for College’s Gallery

Bryan Heggie

Bryan Heggie

Bryan Heggie, a Laguna College of Art & Design alumnus, has a new gig as permanent collection manager of the college’s gallery, 374 Ocean Ave.

His first exhibition, “Meticuous Calligraffiti,” opened this week for a month-long run.

Heggie moves into this new role with extensive art handler and exhibition experience. He has worked at the Los Angeles County Museum and with a variety of galleries, designers and art handling companies in Los Angles. He received his bachelor of fine arts from LCAD in 1999 and his work has been exhibited in private and corporate collections.

 

Local Shifts Gears to a PR Shop      

 

Barbara Mc Murray

Barbara Mc Murray

Local Barbara McMurray signed on to head the public relations department of ZWO, a branding and marketing firm with offices in Laguna Beach, Greenville, S.C., and El Salvador, a statement announced.

The agency’s strategies have recently attracted new clients including Beltone Hearing, Topco, and Nuvision Credit Union.

Cynthia Jenkins, president of ZWO West in Laguna Beach, described McMurray as “the only person I wanted to lead the team.”

McMurray has worked for a network television station, an opera company and public relations agencies in New York and California.

Joe Hanauer

Joe Hanauer

 

 

Locals Join Mission Hospital Board 

Joe F. Hanauer and Richard Gordinier joined the board of Mission Hospital, the organization announced.

Hanauer will serve as board secretary and Gordinier is an executive committee member at large.

The board elected six other officers and seven other new board members

 

Local Woman Entrepreneur Wins Recognition    

Laguna Beach resident Loreen Gilbert, founder and president of WealthWise Financial Services, Inc. of Irvine, was named winner of the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year award, a statement says.

Winners must demonstrate businesses of fast-growth, mentor entrepreneurs and stand out as

Loreen Gilbert

Loreen Gilbert

community leaders. Gilbert serves on the National Association of Women Business Owners board.

Honorees will be recognized April 2-4 in Florida.

 

 

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.