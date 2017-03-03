Personnel File

Alum Sets the Vibe for College’s Gallery

Bryan Heggie, a Laguna College of Art & Design alumnus, has a new gig as permanent collection manager of the college’s gallery, 374 Ocean Ave.

His first exhibition, “Meticuous Calligraffiti,” opened this week for a month-long run.

Heggie moves into this new role with extensive art handler and exhibition experience. He has worked at the Los Angeles County Museum and with a variety of galleries, designers and art handling companies in Los Angles. He received his bachelor of fine arts from LCAD in 1999 and his work has been exhibited in private and corporate collections.

Local Shifts Gears to a PR Shop

Local Barbara McMurray signed on to head the public relations department of ZWO, a branding and marketing firm with offices in Laguna Beach, Greenville, S.C., and El Salvador, a statement announced.

The agency’s strategies have recently attracted new clients including Beltone Hearing, Topco, and Nuvision Credit Union.

Cynthia Jenkins, president of ZWO West in Laguna Beach, described McMurray as “the only person I wanted to lead the team.”

McMurray has worked for a network television station, an opera company and public relations agencies in New York and California.

Locals Join Mission Hospital Board

Joe F. Hanauer and Richard Gordinier joined the board of Mission Hospital, the organization announced.

Hanauer will serve as board secretary and Gordinier is an executive committee member at large.

The board elected six other officers and seven other new board members

Local Woman Entrepreneur Wins Recognition

Laguna Beach resident Loreen Gilbert, founder and president of WealthWise Financial Services, Inc. of Irvine, was named winner of the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year award, a statement says.

Winners must demonstrate businesses of fast-growth, mentor entrepreneurs and stand out as

community leaders. Gilbert serves on the National Association of Women Business Owners board.

Honorees will be recognized April 2-4 in Florida.