Personnel File

Seniors Honor Community Champions

Longtime Planning Commissioner, activist, and Laguna Beach Seniors champion Anne Johnson will be honored with the 2017 Legacy Award at the Susi Q’s annual Legacy Ball.

The award recognizing individuals for service to seniors will be presented Sunday, April 9, at The Ranch, 31106 S. Coast Highway.

Laguna Beach Seniors is also recognizing the McBeth Foundation, established by local resident Barbara McBeth Woodruff in memory of her father Ira McBeth.

The ball is the flagship fundraising event for Laguna Beach Seniors. For ticket info: visit thesusiq.org.

Clinic Names its Volunteer of the Year

Susan Neely was named volunteer of the year by the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, where she serves as board president.

“I couldn’t be more honored,” Neely said. “I’m proud of the good work that we do at the clinic, and am inspired by the level of commitment to our community’s health.”

Neely works locally and in Palm Springs as a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.