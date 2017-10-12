Philanthropists Receive More Praise

Laguna Beach residents Suzanne and James Mellor are to be celebrated as outstanding philanthropists on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ National Philanthropy Day luncheon.

“Not only do they donate financially, but they volunteer their time and provide leadership to our board and many other organizations throughout the entire country,” said Ellen Richard, Laguna Playhouse executive director, expressing her support for the industry group’s honor.

Their gifts of time and treasure received earlier recognition locally, at the Playhouse’s annual gala in May, with the declaration of Mellor Day on April 11 and as patrons of the year by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance.