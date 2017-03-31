Photo Winners Push Beyond Sunsets

Winning entries in the sixth annual photo contest by the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, dedicated to marine habitat preservation, captures the quicksilver nature of a shoreline that constantly changes.

Over 70 entries were submitted, ranging from beauty shots of marine life and children at the surfline to the reality check of “The Beast,” an angry storm-whipped sea showing the influx of debris and muddy runoff in the marine protected areas along Laguna’s coastline.

The winners were recognized in two categories, explained Jinger Wallace, a contest coordinator.

In the amateur division, first place went to R. Scott Elgram’s “Silver Ocean”; second to Garrett Woods, “Camouflage in the Deep”; third to Suzanne Greenberg, “Spilled Milk”; and honorable mentions to David A. Munday, “Shaw’s Sea Anemone” and Billy Fried, “Vikings Invade”.

Among professionals, first went to Dan Stensland, “Into the Great Wide Open”; second to Brian Crawford, “Plop”; third to Sean Hunter Brown, “A Kelp Perspective”; and honorable mentions to Cliff Wassmann, “The Beast”; and George Bryan, “Let the Children Play”.

Judging the 2017 contest this year were accomplished photographers Mark Chamberlain, Pat Sparkuhl and Mitch Ridder. They each remarked on the diversity, uniqueness and growth in quality of this year’s entries.

“The challenge for photographers is to find interesting ways to showcase the marine areas. As judges, we honored those photographers who creatively pushed beyond sunsets to show how Laguna’s Bluebelt was important to them,” Mitch Ridder said.

“It was great to see how local photographers, both amateurs and professionals, challenge themselves to create a photograph that reflects the sensitivity and concerns of the local coastline environments,” Pat Sparkuhl said.A reception for the artists is planned Friday, June 2, at the Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave.

Correction:

The photo accompanying this article in the print edition was mislabeled. It should have read: First Prize winner in the Professional category; Into the Great Wide Open by Dan Stensland.