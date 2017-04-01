Quantcast
Playhouse Honors Locals at its Gala

01 Apr 2017
Mellor

Suzanne and James Mellor

Longtime supporters of Laguna Playhouse and the arts, Suzanne and James Mellor, will be honored at the Laguna Playhouse annual gala Saturday, April 29, at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

The Mellors have supported Laguna Playhouse for more than two decades. Both have served on its board, helped lead its philanthropic efforts as donors and stepped up as leader in the arts community.

Along with a lifetime tribute to the Mellors, the evening will feature a live musical performance from the upcoming season along with live music and dancing. Tickets, starting at $450 are available at purchase.lagunaplayhouse.com

