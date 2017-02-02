Proponent or Provocateur?

Editor,

I read with great interest Jennifer Zeiter’s guest column in the Indy, Jan. 27 edition.

My wife and I and my brother and his wife were at the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21. We were standing holding our signs by the Greeter’s Restaurant. We witnessed Ms. Zeiter walking back and forth on the sidewalk with her big American flag on its long pole holding her pro Trump sign.

As Ms. Zeiter approached our position, we witnessed her move toward the old guy wearing the black fleece Apple jacket. She bumped the old guy in the head several times with her flag pole. At first I thought she knew the old guy and was kidding around. The old guy angrily pushed the flagpole away from his head each time. Finally she draped the flag over his head and then the old guy pushed the flag downward and stepped back. The flag never touched the ground. Ms. Zeiter then began to scream at the old guy, telling him, “… my son had died in Iraq for your freedoms.” It was then that Ms. Zeiter saw a Laguna Beach police officer and she rushed over to him, demanding the old guy be arrested for assault. The Laguna Beach police officer told her to stop hitting people with her flag.

Visibly angry at the police officer, Ms. Zeiter moved north on the sidewalk with her flag on its long flagpole. I followed Ms. Zeiter thinking she might be a provocateur. Sure enough when people would jeer Ms. Zeiter as she walked by, she would scream at the marchers by saying, “… my son had died in Iraq for your freedoms!” Every time she turned around to walk the other way on the sidewalk, Ms. Zeiter’s flag or pole or both would either bump into a marcher’s head or the flag would be purposely draped over a marcher.

It is my opinion, Ms. Zeiter with clear intent was trying to provoke the marchers. Ms. Zeiter’s guest column, I believe, was also a wonderful exposition of alternative facts. Ms. Zeiter claims to be an attorney. Perhaps she may appreciate the great defense attorney Clarence Darrow’s counsel, “The pursuit of truth will set you free; even if you never catch up with it.”

T.C. Borelli, Laguna Beach