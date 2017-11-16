Protest Planned Over Nuclear Waste Storage

A non-denominational prayer and meditation at Main Beach beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, kicks off a rally over nuclear waste.

Protestors are contesting a California Coastal Commission permit that allows the burial of 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste near the closed San Onofre nuclear power plant.

The event organized by Public Watchdogs aims to raise awareness about an $800,000 out-of-court settlement between Citizens Oversight and Southern California Edison.

“Once the waste is buried on the beach it will stay there forever,” says Charles Langley, the Watchdog executive director, who wants the waste stored at a safer location in more durable thick-walled containers.