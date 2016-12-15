More Questions Over Historical Inventory

Editor,

I would like to put forth some questions to Ann Frank regarding her letter on history of Historic Inventory.

Who were members of city council and who were on the advisory board. One name was Arnold Hano, founding member of Village Laguna.

Who hired these consultants? You state that all homeowners were notified by mail. Were the letters sent registered with signatures required? What did the letters say – how informative was it, were contacts given in this letter for further information?

You state only 10 people responded that seems to imply most people were not interested. If people did not reply, did the committee assume homeowners agreed to be put on list?

Since then, I would suspect not all new homeowners were informed, especially if the original party did not know they were on the list.

Lots of vague, evasive and I think misinformation in the letter by Ms. Frank. I may add that 1981 is a long time ago. Also, the website for today’s Historical Society does not name board members. Why is that?

I think that the plan suggested by Larry Nokes makes sense. We should not agree to accept the method described in Ms. Frank’s letter as being fair, legal, or binding today. Especially if the whole process was dictated by people who I suspect many were members of Village Laguna and were eager to take over the future of Laguna Beach.

Ganka Brown, Laguna Beach