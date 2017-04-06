Reaction to 45

Editor,

Harley Rouda, a local resident and Democrat, will run against Congressman Dana Rohabacher, who has been in office 15 plus years and is considered one of the most ineffective representatives in U.S. history.

Laguna Beach residents who went to a recent resistance training session in Newport Beach were surprised to find 700 plus people at the meeting in predominately Republican Newport Beach.

The so called “failing” New York Times has seen 132,000 paid subscriptions on-line and in print since election day. This represents a dramatic growth 10 times the same period last year.

Planned Parenthood too has seen record breaking donations since the election numbering 400,000. In a short period after the new president’s travel ban, the A.C.L.U. had 356,206 donors, two thirds who were new donors who gave $24 million, more than the total for 2016.

For myself, I am watching much less news because 45 (Trump) is so depressing. I hesitated writing this letter because I read in the Christian Science Monitor weekly magazine that 45 was sending agents to resistance meetings to get the names and information about leaders and participants to add to his lists of those who don’t care for him, but here it is – another letter to our local media.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach