Rita Rudner Performs One Night Show on New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year at the Laguna Playhouse, with a Laguna tradition, Rita Rudner’s new show, ‘9 p.m. is the New Midnight.’ Watch the ball drop on the East Coast with a complimentary champagne drink and dessert at Rudner’s one night performance featuring local teen singers and songwriters Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen in an opening act.

Tickets, $99- $125 for the Saturday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. show on 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. may be purchased online at: lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787.