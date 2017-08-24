Nov. 21, 1946 – July 20, 2017

Robert Graham, beloved brother and father, passed away July 20; he was 70 years old.

Robert was raised in Laguna and lived here throughout his life. He is greatly missed by friends and family.

He is survived by his sons Joshua and Levi; his grandson Dexter Graham; brother Gary Graham; sisters Patsy Bilotta, Cindy Graham and Melissa Massey; nieces Sally Ryea and Starr Nardone- Bloom; and nephews Peter Venslaukas and William B Anderson III.