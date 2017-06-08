Siani Seizes the Day

Maria Siani described her admiration for people that participated in athletic endurance races and yearned to take part.

With an assist from daughter Sandra Siani and friend Karen Serrano, the 93-year-old Laguna Beach woman crossed the finish line in the 36th running of the Corona del Mar Scenic 5K race Saturday, June 3.

It was a first race for all three members of Maria’s Team.

“The moral of the story is that it is never too late to do what you have always wanted to do and to try new things,” said Sandra Siani, whose mother and father, the late Salvatore Siani, settled in Laguna 52 years ago.