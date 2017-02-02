Skyloft Hosts Super Bowl Party

Doors will open at Slyloft for Superbowl Sunday at 9 a.m. Feb. 5 and breakfast will be served until game time at 3 p.m.

Twenty-five TVs will be showing the Patriots vs. Falcons game at 422 S. Coast Highway.

Reserve a table for four with a $100 deposit by calling 949-715-1550, or create a bigger party with friends at a larger table. Remaining seats will be on a first come, first served basis.

Menu options will include the Loco Okimototo, smoked chicken wings, popcorn crawfish, smoked spare ribs, brisket and Chef Arthur’s cheeseburger.

Cellist to Perform at Soka

Cellist Matt Haimovitz will perform two concerts at Soka Performing Arts Center, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The program over two performances will include Bach’s Six Suites for Cello, plus overtures to Bach written by the contemporary composers Phillip Glass, Du Yun, Vijay Iyer, Roberto Sierra, David Sanford and Luna Pearl Woolf.

Haimovitz made his debut in 1984, at the age of 13, as a soloist with Zubin Mehta and the Israel Philharmonic.

Single tickets are $32-$40. Purchase tickets online at PerformingArts.Soka.edu.

Only Two Friday Flicks Left in Season

Friday Flicks will present a free screening of “Beautiful Darling” at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Dinner will be available for purchase along with a cash bar an hour prior to the screening.

Theater performer and director Joshua Vecchione will hold a discussion following the screening.

Born James Slattery, Candy Darling was an American transgender actress, best know as a Warhol superstar. The biographical documentary covers the transformation and career of the New York personality.

The final film in the season, “Life Animated,” is scheduled for March 3.