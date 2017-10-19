Sound Spectrum Dials Up ‘Summer of Love’

Customers of the independent Laguna Beach record store Sound Spectrum are invited to a “happening,” Saturday, Oct. 28, to mark the shop’s remarkable longevity and its genesis 50 years ago in the hippie era.

Store owner Jim Otto says the noon to 4 p.m. Sound Spectrum birthday party will include hourly drawings, food, face-painting, guest artists and a 25 percent discount on inventory. “We’re thanking customers who have sustained us,” said Otto, who encourages visitors to wear their tie-died t-shirts and Jimi Hendrix headbands.

Check In at the Clinic for Salsa Sunday

Laguna Beach Community Clinic invites all to its first annual Salsa Sunday in their parking lot on Oct. 22 from 3-5 p.m.

Enjoy live music provided by La Charanga Cubana, salsa dance lessons with Kati Hernandez and authentic Cuban treats from Portos.

Tickets at LBClinic.org are $20. Accompanying children are free.

Second Performance Added for One-Woman Show

Two free performances of “Etty,” a one-woman, touring play will be held at the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third St., Monday, Oct. 23.

A second 6:30 p.m. performance has been added as the afternoon show sold out.

The 50-minute play is drawn from the diaries of Etty Hillesum, a young Dutch Jewish woman searching for meaning during the Nazi occupation, and performed by Susan Stein and directed by Austin Pendleton.

RSVP to 949 464-664

Concert Offers Global Music

The John Welsh Band comes to Soka Performing Arts Center’s intimate Black Box Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

The band mixes folk, Latin, and West African music with lyrics in both English and Spanish, promising a high energy with crowd participation and upbeat rhythms.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for students and seniors at 949480- 4278.

A Lesson in Jazz with the Donald Brown Trio

Composer and jazz pianist Donald Brown will perform at Soka University Performing Arts Center in Aliso Viejo at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

Brown initially performed with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers. His compositions have also received Grammy nominations, including Wynton Marsalis’s 1986 recording of “Insane Asylum.”

Tickets are $40 for adults; $32 for students and seniors. Purchase tickets by calling 949 480-4278.