Teacher Receives Outstanding Educator Award

High school government and economics teacher Mark Alvarez recently received an outstanding educator award from a top university thanks to a commendation by a former student.

James G. Nondorf, vice president of enrollment for the University of Chicago, informed the district of the award and plaque last week, said district spokeswoman Anakaren C. Ureno.

Former student Regan Caraher, who was enrolled in Alvarez’s economics class as a senior, nominated him for the award.

In a note of thanks to him, Caraher said, “taking your class was by far one of the most pivotal points in my high school career. I want to thank you for teaching such a rigorous class in a way that still keeps your students eager to learn, for gifting me the knowledge that I use and will continue to use every day, and for inspiring me to strive for the highest standards.”

Now a freshman enrolled at the University of Chicago, Caraher is studying economics at a campus where an extraordinary number of Nobel Prizes and the Prize in Economic Sciences have been awarded to faculty members, students, or researchers.

Over three decades, the school has asked its incoming freshmen to identify educators who shaped their academic and personal development.

“I am honored that Regan remembered me, and thrilled she is pursuing further studies in economics!” said Alvarez, a 15-year LBHS instructor who teaches 300 students in economics, politics and AP classes in macroeconomics and U.S. government.

“The biggest compliment we can receive as a high school educator is the affirmation from students that they feel prepared for life after high school and value what they’ve learned while here,” said Principal Jason Allemann.