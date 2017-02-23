The Kibitzer

The Outdoor Antidote

If there is one thing that can serve as a curative balm in these troubled times, it’s nature. And in Laguna, its expansive – mountains, ocean, meadows, ravines, canyons, arroyos, beaches, tidepools, reefs, and abundant wild marine life. It’s remarkable to live in such a densely populated region and have so much open, natural habitat.

While we struggle with the existential crisis and uncharted territory of a dangerously unhinged, power drunk president, we have the luxury – no, the necessity – of walking out our doors and into the vast reaches of a force so powerful and regenerative that it is ultimately life affirming.

In other words, have you been outside lately? We have been renewed, refreshed and in some cases overwhelmed by a blessed deluge of rain And though we are hardly out of danger – and need a few more consecutive wet winters to be truly drought-free – this saturation should be considered a glorious gift that dwarfs any other concerns we have in the world.

Take a walk into the green belt and be prepared to oxygenate the mentholated redolence of coastal sage. Tickle your olfactory with the nasal-arresting scent of eucalyptus wafting through our neighborhoods, perhaps lodged in your sense memory as the smell of California (even though it’s not). Feast your eyes on the gradations of glorious green striating our hills. There is simply no better time to get out and revere the living, breathing organism known as Gaia. And it’s only going to get better. Laguna Canyon Foundation Director Hallie Jones told me recently this should be an incredible season for wild flowers and that “we’re already seeing poppies and other splashes of color in the park.”

Our mighty ocean seems to be faring just as well. After an unseemly and worrisome absence, the majestic kelp forests are back. Bigly. And that signals a healthy food chain, as they are one of the most productive and dynamic ecosystems on earth. Nothing illuminates the liquid mana of this region of the Pacific like the undulating kelp soaring up to 175 feet from their holdfast, floating languidly on their surface bladders, the late sun radiating their golden fronds.

The clarity of our waters often resembles the Caribbean on windless days. We probably post more sunset pics per capita than anywhere in the world. Ahh yes, this view can obliterate the toxic haze of the digital world.

We are so lucky to live in our little cocoon. Just keep your dial tuned to KX 93.5 as you exit town and listen as the station changes to LA’s KDAY and the advertising goes from spas, restaurants and real estate, to loan sharks, personal Injury lawyers, and bail bondsman. Yes, we are blessed to live here, with our still appreciating, monstrously overpriced homes, our charming neighborhoods, good schools, lack of serious crime, great surf, extensive trail system, whale, dolphin and sea lion crossings, marine reserve, protected wilderness, and pretty decent restaurants that sadly don’t stay open late enough.

Speaking of restaurants, if you find yourself just a little too sedentary to make it up our precipitous hills, or out into the ocean, then a rooftop restaurant might be just the place to enjoy nature by breathing in the moist sea air while taking in our marvelous vistas. Sadly, some in town are looking to restrict them.

Village Laguna recently conducted a public forum on rooftop dining. We now have three (The Rooftop, Mozambique, Sky Loft), one more approved and one under consideration. We heard from some of the attendees, who noted the audience was mostly against more rooftop bars because of the increased traffic, noise and unsightliness. Well, the public voted with the tops of their heads. They don’t want roofs over them. These places have proven to be fantastic additions to our town. And they’re not just for visitors. Many locals enjoy the outdoor ambience too.

Once again, parking is not the problem. It’s cars, and until the city mitigates the increasing flow of sheet metal by limiting circulation through perimeter parking and multi-modal transportation solutions, our quality of life will continue to diminish.

Don’t blame the merchants for congestion. It’s our aging resident population who are so addicted to cars and parking spaces. These are the same folks opposing rooftop restaurants, and they have fought to ensure we never sacrifice a single parking space to accommodate truly outdoor, street-level dining that is so popular and essential in most every evolved and livable towns. We couldn’t even forego two spots on our crown jewel Forest Avenue for a very popular parklet that breathed life onto the street.

You can’t have it both ways. So until we find the courage and foresight to subordinate cars to people, then rooftop bars and restaurants should continue to proliferate and flourish. In fact, how about some connecting sky bridges?

Billy Fried hosts “Laguna Talks” on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on KX 93.5, and can be reached at [email protected]