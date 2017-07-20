Things That Go Win Awards at Art-To-Go

The Art-To-Go fundraising sale at the Festival of Arts, offering 100 original works with a travel theme, is available through Aug. 31. New items are added weekly.

“Catalina by Air,” “Grand Canyon Day 10,” and “Palm Springs Weekend” are but a few of the titles.

Best-in-show awards went to painters Jeff Horn, Gerald Schwartz and Jonathan Hunt. Jeweler Karin Worden placed third for her necklace with miniature canoes. Susan Jarecky took second for her painting of a weathered Ford pickup. First place landed with Antje Campbell for her sculpture titled “Waiting.” Printmaker Anne Moore won for People’s Choice, and Barbara White took best in theme for her emotional photo of an Asian net fisherman.

Jeweler Pinned With Another Award

Laguna Beach jewelry maker Adam Neely received an award from the Manufacturing Jewelers & Suppliers of America for the ninth time in as many years.

The winning earrings, entitled Rouge Moderne, showcase two zircons set in rose, white, and yellow gold accented with kite-shaped diamonds. “I began with an old-world earring silhouette and combined it with very contemporary elements: the spiraling arches, the trio of gold tones, and the overall precision… result in earrings that are undeniably modern, while also paying homage to vintage style,” the artist said in a statement.

Visitors to the Festival of Arts can see his work at booth 93. The member of the American Jewelry Design Council shows at his own eponymous gallery, 352 N. Coast Highway.

City Announces Photo Contest Winners

Allie Evans’ photo “Jumping for Joy” took the grand price in the city’s My Laguna photo contest, the city manager announced.

Other winners: in the active category, Patrick McMahon; and honorable mention, Garrett Smyers. In the community life category, winner Laurie Hefty and honorable mention to Walter Hill. In the environmental category, winner Dave Munday, runner-up Marshall Aren, and honorable mention to Sean Cox.

Winning photographs will be presented at an upcoming City Council meeting.

Sharbie Higuchi, the marketing director for the Festival of Arts, served as the contest juror, and reviewed 92 submissions from 37 photographers who live, work, or exhibit in Laguna Beach.