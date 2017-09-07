‘A Time Gone By,’ a Musician’s Tribute

Pianist and music educator Carol Roman’s fourth CD release includes the single “A Time Gone By,” a tribute to the victims of 9/11.

The lyrics include the line, “Let’s comfort all the frightened children and hold them when they ask us why, ask us why. Let’s pray for peace and live in love as we strive to understand. We must protect our freedom, our land.”

The single on the local resident’s fourth CD, “Going Home: Songs of Comfort,” is available for download.

Roman pledges a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the 911 Foundation.