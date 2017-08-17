Time to Walk the Talk

Editor,

At the last Laguna Beach City Council meeting, I listened to about 30 people speak relative to the details of the City’s decision to support our country’s initial endorsement of the Paris Climate Change agreement. The comments were all in support of the council’s decision, but many were suggestions about the details or how we help our beloved city become less toxic relative to exhaust and polluting greenhouse gases.

Remarkably, not one speaker said, “walk and bicycle more, and always ride the trolleys when possible.”

The primary way our city will decrease our residents’ impact on climate change factors is to lessen our dependence on what seems our beloved cars. Unlike most European countries, are our lives so busy and complex that the extra time needed to get places cannot possibly be sacrificed?

The Council and attending citizen’s hearts and minds are in the right places when it comes to climate change. Now, we “locals” should “walk the walk” and thus set an example for visitors.

Remember, it’s healthier for ourselves and our planet.

Art Wahl, Laguna Beach