Top Administrator Moves On

Dean West, the local school district’s assistant superintendent of business services, returns to a new job after the two-week winter break, taking a similar post at the Orange County Department of Education effective Jan. 11.

West has served in the business services department at Laguna Beach since 2010, first as the director of fiscal services. In 2012, he was promoted to assistant superintendent, providing oversight of facilities, nutrition services, risk management and fiscal services. Under West’s leadership, the district has established and maintained sound financial practices, increased internal controls, and developed a 10-year facilities master plan.

In his new role, he will provide technical, advisory, and management support services to 27 Orange County school districts, four community college districts, four regional occupational programs, and other federal, state and county agencies in matters relating to accounting and budgeting and administrative systems.

West previously worked as an independent auditor to school districts in West Covina and San Marino school districts.

An appointment of an interim assistant superintendent will be considered Tuesday, Jan. 10.